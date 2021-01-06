MADISON, Mo. — The Marion County boys basketball team earned its first win since the 2018-19 season on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs defeated Madison 55-46 on the road, which ended a 41-game losing streak for Marion County.
Marion County junior Spencer Whetstone led the team with seven rebounds and five steals, as well as tying the team lead with 16 points.
Mustangs sophomore Root Cheney with Whetstone for a team-high 16 points. Junior Cooper Stotts added 10 points.
Marion County (1-6) will host Brashear on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with senior night being held prior to the game.