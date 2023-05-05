PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After leading most of the game, Marion County was unable to hold the lead in the late innings.
Marion County 5-0 going into the fifth inning, and both teams would score two runs in the fifth.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 1:51 am
The Wildcats scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a brief 8-7 lead until the Mustangs tied it up in the bottom half.
Unfortunately for Marion County, Novinger re-took the lead in the top of the seventh inning for good.
Root Cheney started the game for the Mustangs and went four innings with five strikeouts; while allowing one hit, two walks and no earned runs.
Jackson Stewart pitched 1.2 innings in relief with five strikeouts and struggled with control. He had six walks and allowed two hits and two earned runs.
Porter Britt and Paden Olson also pitched in relief for Marion County.
Cheney went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, home run and two RBIs at the plate.
Nick Kelso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Nathan Wright went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, run and an RBI.
Joey Lagemann stole two bases for the Mustangs.
Marion County (4-11) will host Missouri Military Academy (8-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
