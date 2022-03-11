PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Two keys for success in 2022 for the Marion County baseball team will be pitching and manufacturing runs.
Mustangs head coach Hank Whetstone said one run can make a difference in winning or losing a game at the high school level.
“I’m a Whitey Herzog fan,” Whetstone said. “I love small ball. We don’t have any kids that can knock the ball out of the park day in and day out. I believe in teaching the game of baseball and manufacturing anything we can to get a run across the plate.”
The Mustangs left-handed senior duo of Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone have the capability to keep Marion County in any game.
A lot of high school teams don’t have a single southpaw on the roster, so it’s unique for Marion County to have two lefties on their pitching staff.
“I think it gives us an advantage honestly,” Spencer Whetstone said. “Not just having right-handed pitchers, but having left-handers as well. We can switch throwing styles and kind of throw some hitters off.”
Whetstone led the Mustangs with 46 innings pitched and a 1.52 ERA in 2021, while also striking out 58 batters.
Stotts pitched a no-hitter against Brashear last season and had 75 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched, with a 2.36 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.
“A lot of kids don’t really see pitchers coming from the left side a lot,” Stotts said. “There are a few left-handed pitchers here and there, but two on the same team is kind of a surprise.”
Prior to this season, Stotts committed to play baseball for Quincy University and is one of the team leaders with the Mustangs.
“A lot of them look up to me as a senior and going to college for baseball,” Stotts said. “I really like that a lot and try to be the best leader as possible.”
While Stotts and Whetstone will be the top two options, the Mustangs have three right-handed pitchers who saw action last season with junior Root Cheney and sophomores Jonathan Goodwin and Jackson Stewart.
Cheney was Marion County’s regular catcher last season and also figures to get some playing time at third base with Keagan McIntosh joining the team and bringing experience behind the plate.
Regardless of where Cheney plays defensively, his bat will be important for Marion County. He was one of the team’s best hitters last season, batting .340 with a .475 on-base percentage and stealing a team-high 16 bases.
McIntosh moved back to the Marion County R-II School District prior to this season and has played with his teammates in the past.
“I’ve just been getting my body right and getting my mind set,” McIntosh said. “Focusing on hitting drills all the time, doing a bit of pitching. Just the basic stuff you would expect.”
Stewart played a lot of shortstop and some third base last season, but will be counted on as Marion County’s center fielder this season.
When not pitching, Stotts and Whetstone will play first base and get some starts in the corner outfield spots.
Stotts led Marion County hitters with a .429 average, .481 on-base percentage, .951 slugging percentage, 21 hits and 12 RBIs in 2021.
The middle infield is unsettled with Stewart’s move to the outfield, but there are several freshmen competing for playing time at second base and shortstop.
The Mustangs will look to junior Sean Kindhart and sophomore Shawn Martin to continue to improve this season.
“Sean Kindhart and Shawn Martin came on strong last year,” Hank Whetstone said. “I think if they can pick that up, that will be a huge success for us.”
Marion County as a whole made huge strides during the 2021 season, finishing 9-6 after a canceled season in 2020 and an 0-15 campaign in 2019.
The Mustangs have higher goals than a winning season in 2022, they want to win the district championship.
“Our number one goal is to play in the district championship game and see what happens from there,” Hank Whetstone said. “I really think we have that capability this year. I’ve told the boys every year as a coach that my goal is to play in that district championship game. That’s what we are playing for this year.”
Last season, the Mustangs fell to Canton in the Class 1 District 13 quarterfinals.
Each player on the team is hoping to advance much further in 2022.
“We pretty much want to progress off of last year,” Stotts said. “Goals wise, get past districts. Getting to that district championship is what everyone wants to do here.”
2022 Schedule
March 19 — at Wellsville-Middletown
March 22 — at Knox County
March 24 — at Community
March 25 — Atlanta
March 28 — at Bevier
April 1 — at South Shelby
April 4 — at Clopton
April 9 — Marion County Triangular with La Plata and Silex
April 11 — at Van-Far
April 13 — at Green City
April 18 — at Brashear
April 21 — North Shelby
April 22 — Missouri Military Academy
April 25 — Madison
April 26 — Highland
April 29 — Higbee
May 2 — Louisiana
May 6 — at Novinger
May 9 — at Missouri Military Academy
