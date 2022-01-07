PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County just could not knock down shots in Friday’s home game against Novinger, falling 60-40.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann and sophomore Jackson Stewart tied for a team-high in scoring with nine points.
Marion County (3-7) will play at Wellsville-Middletown (6-2) in its next game on Monday.
