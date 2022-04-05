WELLSVILLE, Mo. — It was an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel between Marion County southpaw Cooper Stotts and Wellsville-Middletown hurler Dylan Alsop on Tuesday.
Marion County came away with a 1-0 win with Stotts hitting a double and later scoring the game’s only run.
Stotts was the winning pitcher after going 4.2 innings with eight strikeouts and only allowing one hit. Jackson Stewart pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits and two walks, while getting four strikeouts.
Aslop had a tough-luck loss after pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts, while allowing only two hits, two walks and no earned runs.
Marion County (4-0) will host a triangular with La Plata and Silex on Saturday.
