LA PLATA, Mo. -- Marion County fell to Brashear 72-46 in the Class 1 District 11 boys basketball quarterfinal on Monday night.
Mustangs seniors Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone led the way in scoring, putting up 12 and eight points, respectively.
Marion County finishes the season with a 5-17 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.