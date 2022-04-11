PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County fell behind by early and late in Monday's game against Van-Far, but came away with a 12-11 walk-off win.
Mustangs freshman right-hander Joey Lagemann started the game and went four innings with six strikeouts and got a no-decision after allowing two walks, four hits and one earned run. Left-hander Cooper Stotts earned the win after pitching 1.1 innings in relief.
Marion County catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-5 with a run, stolen base and two RBIs. Lagemann went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.
The Mustangs fell to La Plata 6-0 and Silex 8-7 in the Marion County triangular on Saturday.
Stotts went five innings with 12 strikeouts against La Plata, allowing five walks, three hits and three earned runs. Lagemann pitched two scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout.
Marion County left-hander Spencer Whetstone started against Silex and went 4.1 innings with five strikeouts, while allowing one walk, five hits and three earned runs. Jackson Stewart pitched two innings in relief with two strikeouts, while allowing two earned runs.
Whetstone also went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs against Silex.
Marion County (5-2) will play at Green City (3-1) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
