BEVIER, Mo. — Marion County defeated Bevier 16-2 in Monday’s road baseball game.
The two teams were tied at two runs apiece after an inning of play, before the Mustangs took the lead in the third inning.
Marion County did not look back and closed the game out with a seven-run seventh inning.
Mustangs left-hander Spencer Whetstone was the winning pitcher after going 5.2 innings with four strikeouts, while allowing three walks, three hits and no earned runs. Jackson Stewart got the final four outs of the game.
At the plate, Whetstone went 3-for-4 with three runs, two walks and two RBIs.
Mustangs first baseman Cooper Stotts went 3-for-5 with two runs, two doubles and three RBIs. Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Joey Lagemann went 2-for-6 with three runs and three RBIs.
Marion County (2-0) will host Atlanta (0-0) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in its next game.
