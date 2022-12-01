PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County came away with its second straight win on Thursday, defeating Bevier 68-27 at the Stable.
Mustangs head coach Reed Plunkett made some halftime adjustments after seeing the defensive lapses during the first half.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County came away with its second straight win on Thursday, defeating Bevier 68-27 at the Stable.
Mustangs head coach Reed Plunkett made some halftime adjustments after seeing the defensive lapses during the first half.
"I was not pleased with our fundamentals on defense in the first half," Plunkett said. "I challenged the guys at halftime to make some changes and just get back to playing basketball the way they are taught to play basketball and they did that. Hat's off to them for taking the challenge at halftime."
Marion County started off slow, but took the lead late in the first quarter when sophomore Cooper Stotts hit a bucket. The Mustangs would enter the second quarter with a 12-9 lead.
Mustangs sophomore Joey Lagemann was the hot hand in the second quarter, scoring seven points as Marion County entered halftime with a 26-19 lead.
The third quarter was when Marion County took over the game, holding Bevier to just two points while scoring 24 points.
Mustangs sophomore Porter Britt put up eight points and junior Wyatt Goldinger added seven points in the third quarter.
"I thought the first five minutes of the third quarter we were very fundamental on defense and they came down and scored at the rim," Plunkett said. "We were really focusing in. I know we are going to shoot a lot of 3's because we are little. But at certain points of the game, you've got to establish your ability to score at the rim and I thought we did that in the third quarter."
Lagemann led the Mustangs with 16 points and also added eight rebounds.
Stotts scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.
Britt added 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Goldinger scored 12 points and had four rebounds.
"I think we have that capability," Plunkett said. "We have guys that can score and that's nice to have. It's been awhile since we've had a roster where we have a bunch of guys who are capable of getting to that double-digit mark."
Marion County had the same dynamic going during Tuesday's win over Community, with three players getting to the double-digit scoring mark.
"What we are really stressing right now is we just want to build some confidence with wins," Plunkett said. "So that's really the only stat we are talking about."
Marion County (2-2) will play Monroe City (0-0) in the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"I know their roster is way different, but I also know that Brock Edris is a very good coach," Plunkett said. "He's going to have his guys in tip-top shape and ready to play."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.