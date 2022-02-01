PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Being both a small team and small school, Marion County looks to outwork the opposition to make up for its disadvantages.
It paid off with the Mustangs defeating Paris 46-43 at The Stable on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.
While Marion County held a lead most of the game, at times by six points, Paris briefly held the lead or tied the score at various points of the game.
"Tonight I thought for the first time we really played defense for a full 32 minutes," said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. "We had a possession or two we gave up when we didn't want to give up, but the guys we were battling. We were able to turn them over around the basket and not allow the lack of size to hurt us around the basket. That was the difference for us tonight."
The Mustangs' fifth win this season is the most Marion County has had in a season since 2016-17.
Plunkett said he was thrilled that the team's seniors -- Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone (who was out due to injury) have been able to be on a more competitive team.
"These two guys have a special place in my heart because they have been through some tough times with me," Plunkett said. "We were not very good when they were freshmen and we have slowly gotten better. Now they are on a team that has a chance to compete with other teams night in and night out."
The play of Stotts was pivotal in Marion County's win, especially on defense. He deflected a pass away from a Paris player with just seconds remaining in the game to secure victory.
Stotts finished the game with nine points, all of which were from 3-pointers.
"I thought Cooper played really well tonight," Plunkett said. "I've been challenging him to play more physical on defense and he did that. Tonight I thought he made really good decisions with the ball. He attacked when the defense gave it to him and then he found the open guy when they didn't."
Freshman Joey Lagemann led the way in scoring with 17 points, going 4-from-6 from the free throw line and draining three 3-pointers.
"We ask a lot of Joe being a freshman and the point guard," Plunkett said. "The ball is always in his hands and at times he makes mistakes. He had a moment where he turned it over a couple of times. I was proud of him to gather himself and keep playing. It turns out that he hit some really big shots down the stretch for us to kind of seal the deal."
Sophomore Jackson Stewart also connected with three 3-pointers and was second in scoring with 11 points.
"Jackson Stewart is a guy who has been guarding the post all year," Plunkett said. "It might not show up in the stat sheet, but he had a good game tonight. He battles his tail off every single night. He's always giving up six to eight inches and 40 to 60 pounds and he just battles."
Paris freshman Gatlin Fountain and sophomore Colton Kendrick tied for the team lead in scoring for the Coyotes with 12 points.
Marion County (5-13) will play at Silex (2-12) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in its next game.
"I haven't watched film on the yet, but I'll get right to that and get a game plan together," Plunkett said. "I know last year it was a competitive game. So we are looking to go down there and hopefully start a winning streak. It would be nice to win two in a row."
