LADDONIA, Mo. -- The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Community 66-58 on the road Tuesday night.
Mustangs sophomore guard Wyatt Goldinger led the team in scoring with 27 points. Senior forward Cooper Stotts added nine points.
Marion County (0-1) will play at Bevier (0-1) in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
