MONROE CITY, Mo. — Marion County fell to South Shelby 70-40 in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament consolation semfinals on Thursday night.
Mustangs sophomore Wyatt Goldinger scored a team-high 17 points. Freshman Joey Lagemann added 11 points for Marion County.
Cardinals junior Zaiden Wood scored a team-high 14 points.
Marion County (1-4) will host North Shelby (2-1) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
South Shelby (2-2) will play Mark Twain (2-3) in the consolation final on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.