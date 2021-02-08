PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Silex 51-41 at home Saturday.
Mustangs junior Spencer Whetstone scored a team-high 12 points, with sophomore Root Cheney adding 10 points.
Owls junior Blake Thoroughman scored a team-high 21 points, with freshman Tyler Twellman adding nine points.
Marion County (1-17) is scheduled to compete in the 92nd annual Brashear Tournament this week. The No. 6 seeded Mustangs will play No. 3 seed Higbee on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.