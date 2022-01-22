PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Schuyler County 53-33 in Friday's home boys basketball game.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 10 points, while senior Cooper Stotts added seven points.
Marion County (4-10) will play at Atlanta on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game.
