EDINA, Mo. -- Marion County fell to Knox County 7-1 in the Class 1 District 13 baseball quarterfinal on Friday at Knox County High School.
Mustangs left-hander Cooper Stotts started the game and went three innings with four strikeouts; while allowing four walks, two hits and three earned runs.
Marion County left-hander Spencer Whetstone pitched the final three innings in relief, striking out four batters, while allowing four hits, two walks and one earned run.
Center fielder Jackson Stewart went 1-for-3 with a run. Stotts was 1-for-3.
Marion County finishes the season with a 7-7 record.
