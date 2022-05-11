ELSBERRY, Mo. — Marion County closed out the baseball regular season on Tuesday, falling to Elsberry 11-1.
Left-hander Spencer Whetstone started the game and went 3.1 innings with one strikeout; while allowing two hits, two walks, no earned runs and three unearned runs.
Right-hander Jackson Stewart pitched the final two innings in relief with three strikeouts; while allowing two hits, six walks, five unearned runs and three earned runs.
Cooper Stotts went 2-for-3 with a double. Jonathan Goodwin went 1-for-1, while Stewart drew two walks, scored one run and had a stolen base.
Marion County (7-6) will play Knox County (10-3) in the first round of the Class 1 District 13 Tournament on Friday at North Shelby High School. First pitch is at 8 p.m.
