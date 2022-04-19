PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County fell to North Shelby 8-7 in a back-and-forth baseball game at Marion County High School on Tuesday.
Mustangs left-hander Cooper Stotts went five innings with nine strikeouts. He was the losing pitcher after allowing five hits, four walks and four earned runs. Jackson Stewart pitched the final two innings in relief.
Mustangs catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. First baseman Spencer Whetstone went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Marion County (5-4) will host Madison (0-7) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
