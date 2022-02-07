BRASHEAR, Mo. -- Marion County fell to Kirksville's junior varsity team 65-57 in the first round of the Brashear boys basketball tournament on Monday.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 17 points, while senior Cooper Stotts added 10 points.
Marion County (4-13) will play in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday.
