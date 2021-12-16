PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Stable was rocking as it cheered on Marion County, with the Mustangs defeating Madison 45-24 on Thursday night to earn their first home win since 2018.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann led the way in scoring with 19 points. Senior Spencer Whetstone contributed nine points.
Madison junior Andrew Brucker led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points.
Marion County (2-5) will host La Plata (1-5) in its next game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Madison (0-9) will play at Bevier (0-6) in its next game on Thursday, Jan. 6.
