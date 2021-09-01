Mustangs cross country ready to take off

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County returns an experienced girls cross country team and a young boys team with the Mustangs looking to make moves going into the 2021 season.
Marion County head coach Dale Gosney has had the team working on improving their core strength and distance running ability in preseason practices.
“I would like to see both teams reach their potential,” Gosney said. “Which I would think every coach in the state would be thinking. We have a shot to go to state and I think we have the potential to do that with both of our squads.”
Gosney has been coaching the Mustangs for the past 20 years and has 16 runners on the varsity squad this season.
The girls squad finished eighth at the state meet last season and returns six runners to this year’s team.
“Returning to state would be awesome,” said Marion County senior Delaney Straus. “If we could make the podium it would be fantastic, but right now we just need to get better every day. Last year we got eighth, so if we could get fifth or sixth this year, it would be a big improvement.”
Straus is one of five seniors on the Marion County girls team, joining Halle Keilholz, Madison Stewart, Riley Donath and Olivia Wood.
Gosney said he has been coaching this group of senior girls since they were in sixth grade.
“Delaney has been running since she could probably walk,” Gosney said. “Olivia did pretty well at state last year. They all did very good. I’m proud of all of them because it’s a team effort.”
With this being the final season for the seniors on the girls team, Straus is hoping that this year’s eighth graders will form the nucleus of the next generation of runners for Marion County.
“We have some eighth graders coming up and I think they probably look up to the (high school) team,” Straus said. “Hopefully they will stick it out and we have one junior (Tristen Holt) ... who can hopefully lead that team when they come up next year.”
The Marion County boys team is much younger than the girls squad, with only one senior on the team. That senior is Spencer Whetstone, who is running cross country for the first time since seventh grade. Sophomore Jackson Stewart is also back to running after a couple of seasons off.
The only returning members on the boys team are junior Root Cheney and sophomore Shawn Martin.
Marion County will be relying on youth for its boys team, with six freshmen on its team.
“We have six freshmen boys and they are all very competitive,” Gosney said. “Levi Wright in practice has been the big dog coming in first. Porter Britt has done well. All of the freshmen boys are doing well.”
Wright also runs track and has done speed work and weightlifting during the summer.
“Practices have been fun and really enjoyable,” Wright said. “We’re getting up at five to go for a run.”
Wright said he hopes that the team can bond and be competitive.
“I would like to go to state,” Wright said. “I think we can do it. I think we will get better every year.”
2021 Schedule
Sept. 11 — Palmyra Invitational
Sept. 14 — at QND
Sept. 20 — at Wellsville-Middletown
Sept. 25 — Gans Creek Classic
Sept. 30 — Moberly Invitational
Oct. 2 — at Quincy
Oct. 9 — Marion County Invitational
Oct. 11 — Clopton Hamburger Meet
Oct. 19 — Mexico Autumn Classic
Oct. 22 — Bowling Green Invitational