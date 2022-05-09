MEXICO, Mo. -- Marion County came away with a 6-2 win over Missouri Military Academy on Monday to close out the baseball regular season.
Mustangs left-hander Cooper Stotts pitched four scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing no hits and four walks. Joey Lagemann pitched the final three innings in relief.
Marion County scored four of its runs in the second inning to take a early lead, tacking on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings.
Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with a double, run, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Lagemann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Stotts went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base.
Spencer Whetstone went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run. Nick Kelso went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Marion County (7-5) will play Knox County (10-3) in the first round of the Class 1 District 13 Tournament on Friday at North Shelby High School. First pitch is at 8 p.m.
