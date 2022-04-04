CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Marion County defeated Clopton 12-2 in a road baseball game on Monday.
Mustangs left-hander Spencer Whetstone earned the win after going six innings with six strikeouts, while allowing only two hits, a walk and no earned runs. Jackson Stewart pitched the final inning in relief.
Whetstone also went 3-for-4 at the plate wtih a double, walk, stolen base and three runs.
Mustangs catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and two runs. Cooper Stotts went 1-for-4 with a walk, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs.
Marion County (3-0) will play at Wellsville-Middletown (0-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
