PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After a stretch of challenging seasons, the Marion County boys basketball team made a five-game improvement last season.
While the Mustangs hope to improve upon last season's 6-17 mark, it was still as many wins as the program has had in the previous four seasons.
This season, Marion County has set a goal to be competitive in every game and hope that turns into another jump in wins.
"I know I've got guys who are really excited about the season," said Mustangs head coach Reed Plunkett. "We played a lot of games this summer and our attendance was perfect for everything. We have guys are just excited to be in the gym and they want to play hard. The goal is to make a big jump here."
Senior Root Cheney is the most experienced player on a young Marion County roster that features only three upperclassmen.
Cheney said he would like for the Mustangs to take another leap forward and get to at least 10 wins this season.
"We just need to play as a team and focus on each other instead of our individual goals," Cheney said. "Take the next step."
After Cheney, juniors Wyatt Goldinger and Jackson Stewart are Marion County's most experienced players.
"We have a slew of sophomores who played a ton of minutes as freshmen," Plunkett said. "So we are hoping we grow up a little quicker than what happens most of the time. We have a ton of guys who had a lot of experience last year and we hope that helps us this season."
One of the sophomores who could make a big jump is guard Joey Lagemann, who showed promise last season as a freshman.
"Last year, Joey Lagemann would just in his mind a lot, but this year he's gotten a lot better about not worrying about himself and worrying about the team instead," Cheney said.
Other sophomores who had significant varsity experience last season include Porter Britt, Levi Wright, Caden Stotts, Nick Kelso and Riley Baldwin.
Plunkett and assistant coach Ryan Wood have made defense the focus during preseason practices.
"We want to be able to guard," Plunkett said. "We gave up too many points last year. We had nights that we shot the ball really well and scored a lot of points, but unfortunately we are struggling on the other end a lot. We are hoping to shore that up and we did better this summer and practice has been going well."
Plunkett added that the team needs to do whatever it takes to get stops on defense in order to become a winning team.
"We are going to have nights when we shoot it well and I think we will be able to score," Plunkett said. "Obviously, we are going to have nights we don't shoot it well when it's a little more a struggle. If the defense can be consistent, I think that's the formula for us competing night in and night out all winter."
It's a message that the players have understood and bought into.
"We mostly done defense (in practice) because (Plunkett) has been telling us if we allow 60 points a game, we are probably not going to win many games," Cheney said. "So we've been focusing on a lot of defensive drills."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 16 -- Marion County Jamboree
Nov. 18 -- at Paris
Nov. 22 -- at North Shelby
Nov. 29 -- Community
Dec. 1 -- Bevier
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 15 -- Green City
Dec. 16 -- at Scotland County
Dec. 19 -- at La Plata
Jan. 3 -- Brashear
Jan. 6 -- at Novinger
Jan. 9 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Jan. 10 -- at Bucklin with Macon County
Jan. 12 -- at Madison
Jan. 16-21 -- North Shelby Tournament
Jan. 24 -- Atlanta
Jan. 27 -- Mark Twain
Jan. 30 -- at Knox County
Feb. 4 -- Silex
Feb. 6-11 -- Brashear Tournament
Feb. 14 -- Canton
