22-23 MarionCo boys basketball.JPG

The 2022-23 Marion County boys basketball team. Front row left to right: Colton Swisher, Nathan White, Wyatt Tuley, Root Cheney, Mason Wood, Levi Wright and Padon Olson. Back row: Riley Baldwin, Porter Britt, Gavin Handy, Caden Stotts, Wyatt Goldinger and Jackson Stewart. Not pictured: Joey Lagemann.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After a stretch of challenging seasons, the Marion County boys basketball team made a five-game improvement last season.

While the Mustangs hope to improve upon last season's 6-17 mark, it was still as many wins as the program has had in the previous four seasons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.