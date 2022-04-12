CANTON, Mo. — It was a tough day for the Culver-Stockton softball team on Tuesday, with the Wildcats being held scoreless in both games of a doubleheader at Himsl Field.
Mt. Mercy won the first game 5-0 and the second game 3-0.
Mustangs right-hander Jayna Witzany no-hit the Wildcats in the first game. Culver-Stockton scattered nine hits in the second game, but were unable to break through with any runs.
Culver-Stockton (13-13, 9-13) will play a road doubleheader against Evangel University on Friday, starting at 2 p.m.
