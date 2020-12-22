The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced a modified schedule to the 2021 wrestling postseason, including changes to the schedule itself and the location of the 2021 state wrestling championships.
MSHSAA announced on Dec. 11 it was expanding the number of district tournaments per class from four to eight, as well as adding a sectional round before the state championships. Instead of one combined tournament, the state championships this season will be broken down into five individual championships, one for each boys class as well as the girls classification.
In order to comply with National Federation of State High School Association regulations on the maximum number of matches per competitor in a day, the number of qualifiers for each weight class has been reduced from 16 to 12. The top four finishers from each weight class in each district will qualify for the sectional meet, and the top three qualifiers from each of the four sectionals will qualify for the state tournament.
Palmyra is slated to compete in Class 1 District 2 alongside Centralia, O’Fallon Christian, Hallsville, Father Tolton, Missouri Military Academy, North Callaway and Trinity. Hannibal is in Class 3 District 4 and will face off with Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt South, Hazelwood East, Liberty, McCluer North and Warrenton.
The boys district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 13 and the sectionals are on Feb. 27. Girls district tournaments are Feb. 5-6 and the girls sectionals are on Feb. 20.
The 2021 MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships will run from March 9-13. Due to questions around venue and facility availability related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state championships has been moved from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo.