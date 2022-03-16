CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Culver-Stockton College dropped both ends of Wednesday’s road doubleheader against Mounty Mercy University.
Mount Mercy defeated the Wildcats 3-2 in the first game and 4-0 in the second game.
Wildcats Alle Thompson hit a two-run home run in the first game.
Culver-Stockton sophomore Emma Roseberry was the starting pitcher in the first game, going 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts. She was the losing pitcher after going eight hits, a walk and three earned runs.
Mount Mercy sophomore Kallie Minger earned a shutout win in the second game, striking out six batters and limiting Culver-Stockton to just three hits and three walks.
Wildcats junior Makayla Slavik started the second game and went five innings with one strikeout. She was the losing pitcher after allowing nine hits, a walk and three earned runs.
Culver-Stockton (2-4, 0-4) will host William Woods University in a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.