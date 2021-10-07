MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Mackenzie Moss had a big role in Monroe City's 6-5 home win over Highland on Wednesday.
Moss had four hits and two RBIs for the Lady Panthers. Audri Youngblood had three hits, while Lucy Pratt had two RBIs.
Kailynn Fuemmeler earned the win for Monroe City after going 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts.
Monroe City (11-7) will host Salisbury (12-8) in its next game on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
