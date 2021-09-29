LOUISIANA, Mo. -- Mackenzie Moss came through with a four-hit game as Monroe City pummeled Louisiana 18-2 on Wednesday.
Moss had three RBIs to go with her four hits. Kailynn Fuemmeler had three hits and five RBIs, while Audri Youngblood had thee hits and three RBIs.
Fuemmeler also pitched three innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. Lucy Pratt pitched two innings with six strikeouts in relief.
Monroe City (10-7) will host Canton (11-3) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Lady Panthers next game.