Hannibal-LaGrange University freshman wrestler Gavin Morawitz competed in the NAIA national wrestling tournament over the weekend.
Morawitz finished 1-2 at nationals, with his two losses coming against the No. 11 and No. 12 ranked wrestlers in the 157-pound weight class.
“I am very proud of Gavin as his first year comes to a close,” said HLGU head coach Daniel Capp. “It took a lot of hard work for him to get here and I am excited for what the future holds for this young man. Time to start working towards our goals for next season.”
Morawitz went 28-12 in his first season at HLGU.
