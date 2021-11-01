YORK, Neb. — Hannibal High School alum Gavin Morawitz and the Hannibal-LaGrange University opened the wrestling season in a dual against York College on Saturday.
“I am very proud of the fight each guy showed this weekend,” said HLGU wrestling coach Dan Capp. “Every single one of these young men represented our school and this program with class and determination. I am extremely excited to see how this season will unfold. For now, be great and keep the fight.”
Although York defeated HLGU 46-10, Morawitz made his mark in his collegiate debut.
Morawitz finished second overall in the 149 lbs. division after going 6-1 in matches over the weekend. Morawitz had a 11-3 win over a two-time All-American who was ranked No. 4 in the country.
Trojans freshman Shaun Gates had a 5-2 record and a third place finish in the 174 lbs. division.
HLGU freshman Luis Ortiz went 5-2 in the 285 lbs. division to place third.
Other HLGU wrestlers competing included Evan Longar placing fifth in the 165 lbs. division, Doc Miller placing seventh in the 125 lbs. division and Cody Allen placing eighth in the 197 lbs. division.
HLGU will compete in a tournament at Maryville University on Saturday at noon in its next match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.