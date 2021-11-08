ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It has been quite an opening week for Hannibal-LaGrange freshman wrestler Gavin Morawitz, who was awarded American Midwest Conference Wrestler of the Week after starting out his collegiate career 9-1.
On Saturday, Morawitz competed in HLGU’s second meet of the season at the Maryville University Open.
Morawitz finished 3-0 on Saturday, winning the 157 lbs. amateur division at the Maryville Open. In the season-opening Coffman/Brand Open, Morawitz won six out of seven matches.
In other Saturday action, Luis Ortiz finished 2-2 in the 285 lbs. division, Shaun Gates finished 1-2 in the 174 lbs. division and Zane Decker finished 1-2 in the 197 lbs. division.
Up next for the Trojans is a Saturday open hosted by Grand View University, which begins at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.