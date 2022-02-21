LINCOLN, Ill. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University freshman wrestler Gavin Morawitz won the American Midwest Conference 157-pound division championship in the regional tournament this weekend at the Lincoln Center.
Morawitz went 3-0 and won all of his matches by pins.
"I loved the performances out of my guys this weekend," said HLGU wrestling coach Dan Capp. "While not everyone had the results they wanted, I was proud of the effort out of each wrestler this weekend. I can't say enough about Gavin qualifying for the national tournament. He has worked his tail off all year and finished with a 23-10 record on the season as a true freshman. Very excited to see what he will do at the national tournament."
HLGU freshman Cole Allen finished third in the 197-pound division, while freshman Luis Ortiz also finished third after going 3-1.
Morawitz will compete in the NAIA national tournament from March 4-5.
