HANNIBAL — Hannibal hosted its first home wrestling meet and honored Gavin Morawitz on Senior Night Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
Morawitz then made quick work of his opponent, defeating Parkway North’s Daniel Edwards by fall in the 160-pound match.
Pirates wrestling head coach Jacob Borgmeyer said Morawitz has been a true team leader during his high school career.
“He’s the type of kid you want to build your program around,” Borgmeyer said. “When I took over this program two years ago, he was a sophomore going to be a junior. I knew I always had someone to lean on to help with that transition.”
The Pirates won their third match of the season, as well, defeating the Vikings 48-9.
“We had a real nice win,” Borgmeyer said. “Even in the matches that we lost, those kids performed better than what they did the meet before.”
Hannibal won five matches by forfeit, as Parkway North only had six wrestlers compete.
Among the Pirate wrestlers who won by forfeit included Reign Creech (106 pounds), Tristen Essig (113 pounds), Cody Culp (120 pounds), Peyton Elliot (132 pounds) and Nathan Messina (145 pounds).
Hannibal freshman Chad Culp defeated Parkway North’s Calvin Carothers by fall in the 126-pound match.
Parkway North’s Logan Mosier narrowly defeated Pirates freshman Koen Ramage in a 10-9 decision in the 138-pound match.
“Koen Ramage wrestled a great match,” Borgmeyer said. “He came back from an 8-1 deficit, and almost pulled out a victory, only losing 10-9. For him to do that, I hope it builds his confidence.”
Hannibal junior Trevor Wilson defeated Parkway North’s Tyler Jones by fall in the 170-pound match.
Vikings wrestler JR Harris defeated Pirates junior Ashton Braden by fall in the 182-pound match.
Hannibal junior Brady Zimmerman defeated Parkway North’s Montez Gear in the 220-pound match.
The Pirates have a quick turnaround on Saturday. Hannibal will travel to Farmington for a tournament that begins at 10 a.m.
“We are going to have to get up and get our minds ready after an early morning bus ride,” Borgmeyer said. “We are going to treat this as another business trip and hopefully prepare for our goal in February.”
Hannibal is taking nothing for granted in a unique season where matches could be canceled at the last minute.
Borgmeyer said he told his team he does not know which day is going to be the last this season.
“We could get a message or an email at any moment and say it’s over,” Borgmeyer said. “It can say we have to be done for two weeks, it could say anything. This year; more than any, we just have to leave it out on the mat and be proud of what we are doing.”