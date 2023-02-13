Naaron Hays 12.30.JPG

Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays dribbles the ball during a game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 against Montgomery County at Monroe City High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City's late rally fell a point short, with Kirksville taking a 57-56 win over Monroe City in Monday's home girls basketball game.

The first half was back-and-forth, with the Lady Panthers holding a 28-26 lead at halftime. After a poor third quarter, Monroe City found itself down 47-37 going into the fourth quarter.

