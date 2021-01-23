PALMYRA, Mo. -- Monroe City once again is the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament champion, after defeating Palmyra 66-36 on Saturday night.
It was the third tournament title of the season for Monroe City and the third straight Tony Lenzini Tournament championship.
"Each year poses different obstacles or challenges," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "It's always a good test for us to come down here. We love the environment. Palmyra does a great job of hosting the tournament."
The score was not so lopsided early on, and Palmyra ended the first quarter with a 12-11 lead.
Palmyra freshman forward Bear Bock nailed three three-pointers in the first half and finished the game with a team-high 10 points.
"(Palmyra) hit a few shots from the perimeter, which they've got plenty of very good shooters," Edris said. "We let some guys get away from us and knock down some shots. I thought the Bock kid did a great job stepping in as a freshman handling the ball on the full court."
Momentum started to shift in the second quarter, with Monroe City taking a 28-21 lead into halftime.
Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood said his team gave up some soft turnovers and did not take care of the ball.
"We've struggled to score this year and we've got to be more aggressive," Wood said. "We tend to think we are going to live on the three-point line. Well, we are a better team when we get to the middle and we got to concentrate on getting better at that."
Palmyra was unable to find any answers on slowing down Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton, who led Monroe City with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Edris said Talton plays both ends of the floor with all of his effort.
"He's very quick and gets some steals and can finish around the rim," Edris said. "He found some seems to find the rim and get offensive rebounds. He's physical, he's strong and he can stretch the floor."
The second half was all Monroe City, as they outscored Palmyra by a 38-15 margin in the final two quarters.
It was a much different story than the tournament semifinal, when Monroe City nearly gave up a 17-point lead to Highland.
"We struggle with times on putting a team away," Edris said. "To do it against a very good team like Palmyra on their home floor says a lot about our kids effort tonight."
Wood said Monroe City did a good job of disrupting Palmyra's offense.
"They are physical and they are up in your face," Wood said. "We didn't respond well to it. We've kind of gone from a full-out passing team to a handoff team, and tonight it just didn't work."
One bright spot for Palmyra was the play of senior forward Abe Haerr, who had a team-high 10 rebounds and scored nine points.
"I thought Abe played hard and let by example tonight with his effort," Wood said. "I was proud of Abe. I thought he stayed with it and stayed active on the boards."
Another key to Monroe City's win was the performance from senior forward Logan Buhlig. Buhlig was second on the team with 14 points and pulled down five rebounds.
"Logan has been pretty consistent for us," Edris said. "Even if he's not scoring a lot of points, he is impacting the game in a positive way. Whether if it's defensively guarding a specific player, creating deflections on presses, getting rebounds or taking charges."
Monroe City also got 11 points off the bench from junior forward Jaedyn Robertson.
Palmyra has three games coming up next week. Palmyra plays at Kirksville (10-1) on Monday, hosts Brookfield (3-10) on Tuesday and plays at Macon (8-6) on Friday.
"I thought we played decent in the first half (against Monroe City), and in the second half, we took a whooping," Wood said. "We lost the second half by 23 points. To me, that's just not fighting back. It's laying down. We've got to learn from it and hopefully be better down the road."
Monroe City (14-1) has two games scheduled for next week. Monroe City plays at Highland (6-3) on Tuesday and hosts Blair Oaks (11-2) on Friday.
Edris said his team has had a lot of games in the past few weeks and plans to give his team some rest going into the coming week.
"It will be a big game on Tuesday at Highland," Edris said. "They will be very confident with the way they played against us. There is plenty of challenges ahead. We got Blair Oaks at home on Friday, and they are ranked in Class 4 and made it to the Final Four last year."