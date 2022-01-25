MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City boys basketball team has been on fire since the start of the new year, with the Panthers winning their 10th straight game on Tuesday night, defeating Highland 65-46 at home.
Panthers senior Joshua Talton led the way in scoring with 20 points. Deion White added 14 points, while Jaedyn Robertson put up nine points.
Monroe City (14-3) will play at South Shelby (6-9) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
