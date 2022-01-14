MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It was a total team effort on homecoming for Monroe City with the Panthers defeating Clark County 72-26 in Thursday's boys basketball game.
11 different Monroe City players scored in Thursday's win. Panthers senior Joshua Talton scored a team-high 18 points, while senior Cade Chapman scored nine points off the bench.
Monroe City (10-3) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament from Jan. 17-22. The Panthers will play Mark Twain (4-8) in the opening round on Monday at 6 p.m.
