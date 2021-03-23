MACON, Mo. -- Monroe City competed in its first track and field meet of the season on Monday at the Macon Open.
Between the boys and girls events, the Panthers came away with nine first-place finishes.
Monroe City senior Lauren Smith won the girls 1,600-meter race with a time of 6:38.57.
Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood finished first in the girls high jump with a distance of 3.12 meters and also finished third overall in the 100-meter hurdle with a time of 18.92.
Panthers sophomore Alivia Chinn finished second in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 29.55 and also finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.32.
Panthers junior Emmalee Williams finished second in the girls 800-meter race with a time of 2:41.28 and also finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.90.
Monroe City senior Lexie Birt finished second in the girls javelin throw and also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.11.
The Monroe City girls relay teams had three top-three finishes, with the 4X200-meter relay team finishing third, the 4X400-meter relay team finishing second and 4X800-meter relay team finishing second.
Panthers junior Josiah Talton won the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.81. He also finished second in the triple jump.
Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan won the boys 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:54.
Monroe City senior Logan Lucas won the boys 3,200-meter race with a time of 11:25.49, and also placed second in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:13.18.
Panthers senior Connor Pfaff won the boys pole vault, with freshman Waylon DeGrave winning the long jump.
Panthers junior Joshua Talton finished second in the shot put and the discus.
The Monroe City boys relay teams won both the 4X200-meter relay and the 4X800-meter relay events.
Marion County junior Delaney Straus also had a big day in Macon, winning three girls individual events. Straus won the 400-meter race, 3,200-meter race and the triple jump.