PALMYRA, Mo. — Monroe City entered the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament as the No. 7 seed and are bringing home the consolation bracket championship after defeating Van-Far 43-35 on Friday.
The Lady Panthers journey to the consolation bracket title included a first round loss to Canton on Tuesday and a consolation semifinal win against Hannibal on Thursday.
Monroe City (5-12) will host Highland in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.