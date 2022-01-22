PALMYRA, Mo. -- The loaded Monroe City senior class has now won the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament every season of their high school career now.
The Panthers defeated Hannibal for the second time this season, winning 73-60 on its way to a fourth straight tournament crown.
Monroe City took an early 21-8 lead after a quarter of play with the help of seven points by senior guard Joshua Talton.
The Pirates closed the gap by halftime with eight points from senior guard Aaris Stolte, to narrow Monroe City's lead to 30-22.
Stolte would have a strong second half, scoring 16 points, but the Pirates were unable to overcome the early hole.
Panthers senior forward Jaedyn Robertson was the hot hand in the third quarter, connecting with three 3-pointers and a total of 11 points.
Monroe City closed out the game with the aid of six points by senior forward Deion White and five points from senior guard Kyle Hays.
Stolte finished the game as Hannibal's leading scorer with 29 points. Senior guard Courtland Watson added 16 points for the Pirates.
Monroe City had three players reach double-digit scoring with Joshua Talton leading the way with 18 points. Robertson added 16 points and White put up 13 points for the Panthers.
Monroe City (13-3) will host Highland (7-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Hannibal (5-7) will host Kirksville (14-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
