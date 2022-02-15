BROOKFIELD, Mo. -- Monroe City defeated Brookfield 58-27 in Tuesday's boys basketball game.
Panthers senior guard Josiah Talton scored a team-high 15 points. Senior guard Joshua Talton put up 12 points, while senior forward Jaedyn Robertson added 11 points.
Monroe City (19-4) will host Macon (15-6) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
