CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- For the fifth season in a row, Monroe City are the champions of the Clopton boys basketball tournament.
Monroe City defeated Winfield 72-54 in the Clopton Tournament championship game on Saturday, after defeating Silex in the opening round and Elsberry in the semifinals.
Panthers senior Josiah Talton was awarded tournament MVP after scoring a team-high 28 points in Saturday's win. Senior Joshua Talton scored 18 points.
Monroe City (8-3) will play at Hannibal (2-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
