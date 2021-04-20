MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City came up big during a cold and windy day as they hosted the Dennis Hancock Invitational on Monday.
The Monroe City boys and girls track and field teams both finished in first place, sweeping the event. The boys team finished with a team score of 202, while the girls team finished with a team score of 148.
Monroe City girls track head coach Laura Mulvaney congratulated both teams for their success on Twitter following the meet.
"Congratulations to the boys and girls track team for earning first place on a cold night at the Dennis Hancock Invitational," Mulvaney said. "A big congrats to Connor Pfaff and Carly Youngblood for a MC sweep of (pole vault). I have no doubt Dennis would've been very proud of our MC athletes tonight."
The Monroe City girls won three out of four relay races, winning the 4X200-meter, 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relays.
Carly Youngblood edged out teammate Riley Fortner to win the girls pole vault. Youngblood also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles, third in the 300-meter hurdles and was part of the 4X200-meter relay team that won.
Abigail Smith placed second in the girls 400-meter dash and was part of the first place 4X200-meter and 4X400-meter relay teams.
Emmalee Williams placed second in the girls 800-meter run and was part of all three winning relay races.
Ella Hays placed second in both the girls 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. She also took part in the 4X800-meter relay team that finished first.
Lexie Birt placed second in the girls 300-meter hurdles, sixth in the javelin and was part of the first place 4X400-meter relay team.
The Monroe City boys also won three out of four relay races, winning the 4X100-meter, 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relay races. The Panthers finished second in the 4X200-meter relay race to Highland by under a second.
Kabott Harlan won a pair of boys races, placing first in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races. He also was part of the Monroe City 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relay races that placed first.
Logan Lucas won the boys 3,200-meter run and placed second overall in the 1,600-meter run. Lucas also was part of the first place 4X800-meter relay team.
Joshua Talton won the boys discus and was part of the 4X100-meter and 4X400-meter relay races that finished first.
Connor Pfaff won the boys pole vault for Monroe City, with his teammate Korbyn Cheek placing seventh.
Cameron Jones finished second in the boys 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Josiah Talton finished second in both the boys 200-meter dash and triple jump.
Kaleb Griffin finished third in both the boys 800-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
Aaron Plumb placed third in the boys 300-meter hurdles and second in the 110-meter hurdles.
Waylon DeGrave placed second in the boys high jump, second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. He was also part of the first place 4X100-meter relay team.
Mark Twain placed both its boys and girls teams in fourth place. The girls team had a score of 77, while the boys team had a score of 65.
"On a brutally cold and windy day, I'm really proud of the way my athletes showed up and competed," said Mark Twain track head coach Matt Boswell. "We went up against a handful of schools that are in our district, so we got a good idea of how we are stacking up."
Lukas McLeod placed second in the boys 400-meter dash and was part of Mark Twain's 4X800-meter relay team that placed third.
Will Owen placed second in the boys 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run. He was also part of the Tigers' 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relay teams, both of whom placed third.
Brandon Black placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 800-meter run. He was also part of Mark Twain's third place 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relay teams.
Ashton Hughes placed seventh in the boys shot put and Mack Davenport placed fourth in the discus.
Carter Hummel placed third in the boys javelin, with his teammate Dawson Leake placing seventh. Leak also placed eighth in the long jump.
"I thought Brandon Black, Will Owen and Carter Hummel in particular performed very well," Boswell said. "We are looking to build off this meet and generate some momentum going into the conference and district meets in a couple of weeks."
The Mark Twain girls team fared well in the relay races, placing third in the 4X100-meter relay, second in the 4X200-meter relay, third in the 4X400-meter relay and second in the 4X800-meter relay.
Madison Boleach placed fourth in the girls 100-meter dash. Boleach also took part in the 4X100-meter and 4X200-meter relay teams.
Autumn Armour placed fifth in both the girls 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She also ran in the 4X100-meter and 4X200-meter relay races.
Matera Ellis placed fourth in the girls 1,600-meter race and third in the 3,200-meter race. She also was part of Mark Twain's second place 4x800-meter relay team.
Elizabeth Trower placed fifth in the girls 300-meter hurdles and 14th in the javelin. Trower also took part in the 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relay teams.
Madison Epperson placed second in the girls shot put, the highest individual finish for Mark Twain.
"The girls continue to work hard and be strong competitors at the meet," said Mark Twain girls track head coach Erin Mack.
Marion County junior Delaney Straus had the best individual performance in Monday's meet, winning four races. Straus won the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
Straus helped Marion County's girls team finish fifth overall with a team score of 72, but the Mustangs had other top performers.
Tristen Holt won the girls high jump for Marion County and also placed eighth in the 200-meter dash.
Halle Keilholz placed third in the girls javelin and fourth in the triple jump for the Mustangs.
Paris also competed in Monday's meet, with their girls team placing ninth with 20 points and boys team placing seventh with 16 points.
Maura Crusha had the best individual performance for the Paris girls, placing fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 400-meter dash. Rylie McKinney placed third in the pole vault, 12th in the 100-meter dash and 10th in the 200-meter dash.
Drew Williams had the top individual performance for the Paris boys, placing fourth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the pole vault. Paris also placed second in the boys 4X400-meter relay.