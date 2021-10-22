LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Monroe City clinched their first Clarence Cannon Conference championship since 2007 with a 54-22 road win over Highland on Friday night.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Hays ran in an eight-yard touchdown to culminate a 12-play, 88-yard opening drive to give Monroe City a 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion.
Hays threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Cade Chapman early in the second quarter, which gave Monroe City a 16-0 lead after a two-point conversion by Landon Utterback.
Monroe City took a 24-0 lead after Hays threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to wideout Waylon DeGrave midway through the second quarter. Ceaton Pennewell had the two-point conversion.
Panthers running back Joshua Talton found a hole after breaking a tackle and ran for a 67-yard touchdown. Hays threw a pass to tight end Deion White to give the Panthers a 32-0 lead.
Highland running back Robert Goehl got the Cougars on the board late in the first half off a two-yard touchdown run.
Monroe City was on the way to a score in their first possession of the second half, but Hays was intercepted by Highland sophomore Brayden Logsdon.
Hays would make up for it defensively, intercepting a Drew Mallett pass and returning it 45 yards for a touchdown. Hays was aided by Pennewell pressuring the Highland quarterback.
Goehl scored his second rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
Cameron Jones ran for a 38-yard touchdown on a fourth down to give Monroe City a 54-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
Mallett ran in a 16-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the final scoring play of the game.
Monroe City (8-1) will be the No. 1 seed in Class 1 District 2 tournament and will host Van-Far (2-8) in the first round on Friday, Oct. 29.
