KAHOKA, Mo. — The Monroe City boys track and field just barely edged Kirksville to win the Clark County Invitational on Tuesday.
Palmyra came away with a fifth-place finish, behind Monroe City, Kirksville, Highland and Green City.
Monroe City won the 4X100-meter relay with a team consisting of Josiah Talton, Joshua Talton, Cameron Jones and Jaylyn Countryman. Monroe City also finished second in the 4X400-meter relay, third in the 4X200-meter relay and fourth in the 4X800-meter relay.
Palmrya finished second in the 4X800-meter relay with a team consisting of Carson Hicks, Caleb Juette, Connor Bross and Abe Haerr; which was their best finish in a team race. Palmyra also finished third in the 4X400-meter relay.
Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan won the 1,600-meter race and finished third in the 800-meter race.
Monroe City senior Logan Lucas won the 3,200-meter race with teammate Kaleb Griffin finishing right behind him in second place.
Monroe City senior Connor Pfaff won the pole vault.
Monroe City senior Aaron Plumb finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Josiah Talton finished third in the 200-meter dash and third in the triple jump for Monroe City.
Monroe City freshman Waylon DeGrave finished fifth in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the triple jump, third in the high jump and third in the pole vault.
Haerr won the high jump and second in the 800-meter race for Palmyra.
Palmyra senior Weston King finished third in the shot put and second in the discus.
Both schools will compete in the Palmrya meet on Thursday, which starts at 4 p.m.