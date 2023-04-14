PALMYRA, Mo. -- Monroe City defeated its arch rival Palmyra 9-6 in a battle of Panthers at Flower City Park on Thursday.

Monroe City took the lead in the top of the first inning when Ryan Moss singled to drive in Dylan Ross. Moss would later score to give Monroe City an early 2-0 lead.

