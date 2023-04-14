PALMYRA, Mo. -- Monroe City defeated its arch rival Palmyra 9-6 in a battle of Panthers at Flower City Park on Thursday.
Monroe City took the lead in the top of the first inning when Ryan Moss singled to drive in Dylan Ross. Moss would later score to give Monroe City an early 2-0 lead.
Palmyra added a run in the bottom half of the first when Gavin Greving singled to drive in Raeson Miller.
In the second inning, Monroe City added four runs to increase its lead to 6-1. Kaiden Minter scored on an error and Ross would score after Landin Friday was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. A key two-out single by Corey Weiss scored Moss and Carter Jones.
Palmyra added four runs in the bottom of the second, benefiting from a Monroe City error that scored Devry Buckman and a wild pitch that scored Rylan Compton. Later the inning, Greving hit a sac fly to score Miller and Rayce Ragar doubled to score Jon Lundberg.
Ross hit a two-RBI single in the third inning that scored Gabe Lyons and Minter in the third inning. Ross later scored off a RBI single by Moss to give Monroe City a 9-5 lead.
Palmyra scored one more run in the fourth inning when Drew Comer singled to drive in Greving.
Jones earned the win on the mound for Monroe City after going five innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed nine hits, three walks and six earned runs.
Carson Miller picked up the save after pitching the final two innings in relief with two strikeouts.
Greving started the game for Palmyra and was the losing pitcher after going 2.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Miller pitched the final 4.2 innings in relief for Palmyra with nine strikeouts, not allowing any runs.
Miller also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs and a stolen base.
Greving went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, while Ty Haskins went 2-for-4.
Ross went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for Monroe City, while Corey Weiss went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Monroe City (2-4) will host (1-4) South Shelby (8-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Palmyra (0-8) will play at Moberly (6-7) in its next game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
