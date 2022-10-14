MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City was tested more than it has been this season, but remains the class of the Clarence Cannon Conference after defeating Macon 32-8 at Lankford Field on Friday night.
The game was closer than the final score with the Panthers clinging to a 12-8 lead at halftime before grinding out the win in the second half.
"We made some halftime adjustments to try to clean up our offensive blocking and defensively try to improve our tackling," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "I don't think we came out as crisp as we needed to as far as our technique, but hats off to (Macon) because they put us in some situations we haven't been in this year."
Monroe City scored in its first possession off a 69-yard touchdown run by Waylon DeGrave, but were unable to convert a two-point conversion.
The Panthers came up with a couple of big defensive plays to stop Macon's first drive, a combined 14-yard sack of Macon quarterback MyKel Linear on a high snap and another sack by Gabe Creel.
In Monroe City's next possession, quarterback Logan Buhlig threw a 52-yard pass to Jaylyn Countryman which would set up a one-yard touchdown run by Ceaton Pennewell.
"He's a tough hard-nosed kid and when we run between the tackles he's a tough one," Kirby said. "That's why he is pretty dang special."
The Panthers once again failed to convert a two-point conversion, but took a 12-0 lead.
Two-point conversions were an Achilles heel for Monroe City, who failed to convert four of them during Friday's win.
"We have to clean up our two-point conversions and I'm aggravated with that," Kirby said. "For three yards, we got to be able to pick that up and we take pride in that. I thought we were a little lackadaisical down there. If we want to be a special team, those things we got to make automatic."
Early in the second quarter, Macon running back Maurice Magruder ran in a 17-yard touchdown. After a two-point conversion, the Tigers narrowed Monroe City's lead to 12-8.
Magruder suffered an arm injury during his touchdown run and would not return for the remainder of the game.
Monroe City was driving down the field late in the second quarter, only to be stopped at the nine-yard line by a fumble that was recovered by Macon's Caelan Harlan.
Linear connected with Bryant Carpenter for a 52-yard pass, but was intercepted by Countryman a few plays later to end the Macon threat.
Monroe City would hold Macon scoreless in the second half and forced several turnover on downs on Tiger attempts on fourth downs.
"I think we came out a little slow and allowed a few too many yards and a couple of penalties," Pennewell said. "In the second half, we definitely locked down and did a good job."
Pennewell ran in his second touchdown in Monroe City's first possession of the second half, a three-yarder, which put the Panthers up 20-8 after a Cameron Jones run for a two-point conversion.
Pennewell capped off his night with a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to increase Monroe City's lead to 26-8.
"Our offensive line was blocking was phenomenal," Pennewell said. "They were opening up some gaps and our other running backs were also blocking good and that always helps."
DeGrave broke free for a 51-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Panthers.
"We were able to open up some big holes and he attacked it downhill and ran behind his pads real well," Kirby said. "That's something we've been trying to get him to do all year long and I think he's improving on that. He's a big kid and I joke with him sometimes that I think he forgets he is a 195-pound tailback."
Monroe City (8-0) will host Clark County (4-4) in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.