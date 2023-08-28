CENTER, Mo. -- With the heat canceling each team's jamboree and Saturday tournaments being rained out, both Mark Twain and Monroe City were entering their first game of the season when they met on Monday afternoon.
Neither team was as sharp as they would have liked to been, but it was a much better debut for Monroe City, who came away with a 14-2 victory in five innings.
"It was ugly, but I think it was on both parts," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "We both kind of had a rough first inning. We capitalized by scoring some runs and getting that lead early. We didn't score many more until later."
That was most evident in the first inning, with both teams having defensive lapses and pitchers struggling with control.
Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury hopes to move past Monday's loss and improve going into a pair of road games this week.
"It was our first ball game," Asbury said. "We missed the tournament last weekend and we didn't have a jamboree, so this is our first go at it. Probably some jitters with the first time at it. Hopefully it gets better from here on out."
Mark Twain junior starting pitcher Bronwyn Harding had control issues in the first inning with issuing three walks and hitting three batters. She was also hurt by a pair of errors that led to an eight-run inning with only one hit by Monroe City.
Harding settled down after the first and went four innings with one strikeout, while allowing seven walks and three hits.
"(Harding) got something figured out after the first six (batters), who either walked or got hit by a pitch," Asbury said. "She settled down and pitched a little better of a ball game. Hopefully, she kind of figured that out."
Sophomore Maylie Boling pitched an inning in relief for Mark Twain.
Monroe City junior starting pitcher Audri Youngblood had command issues of her own to start off he game, hitting Mark Twain leadoff batter Ella Moss and walking the next two batters to load the bases.
Youngblood limited the damage with just one run allowed, while striking out the side to close out the bottom of the first. She went three innings with six strikeouts.
"Audri did great," Chinn said. "It's a little getting to use to (pitching). She didn't pitch all summer and she comes out pitching in the first game. It's just getting back into her rhythm and her groove. I thought she came back after that first inning and did great."
Taylor Pfaff pitched the final two innings and had two strikeouts in a rare appearance in the circle.
"(Pfaff) does not pitch and one day in practice I asked her if she would pitch batting practice and she said yeah," Chinn said. "She's a great pitcher. I really wish she would've stuck with it because i think she would've been a great pitcher."
Lucy Pratt hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning and would later score on an error to increase Monroe City's lead to 12-1.
In the fifth inning, Abigail Smith doubled home a run and later would score on a wild pitch.
"I wanted to give some of our girls who are going to be hitting against Macon on Thursday a chance to finish," Chinn said. "I wanted them to get into rhythm and that's why I left them in as long as I did. You got to find out what you can do."
Mark Twain added one more run in the fifth when Maureen Bair singled, stole second base and later scored on an error.
"Honestly, the first thing is to stay positive throughout the whole game," Bair said. "If we are losing 14-2, you still got to keep your head up."
Mark Twain (0-1) will be back in action on Tuesday, playing a road game against Paris at 5 p.m. The Lady Tigers will then travel to Palmyra to face the Lady Panthers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"It would have been nice to have that jamboree and tournament," Asbury said. "But now we are seeing things on the fly when it really counts. We've got Paris tomorrow and Palmyra on Thursday, and we'll get things figured out."
Monroe City (1-0) will play a road game against Macon at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Panthers will host the Monroe City Tournament on Saturday.
"(Macon) will be a true test and it will be a great game, always is," Chinn said. "I always look forward to (the Monroe City Tournament). It will be a little different this year with it split between us and South Shelby, so we won't get to see some of the other teams we could potentially see in the afternoon."
