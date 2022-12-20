QUINCY, Ill. -- The second quarter proved to be pivotal in Mendon Unity's 45-41 win over Monroe City in a boys basketball game at the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout on Tuesday.

The Mustangs raced out to score 14 points in the second quarter, while limiting the Panthers to just five points.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.