MONROE CITY, Mo. — It will be an exciting week of high school basketball action as the Monroe City Tournament tips off for the 96th time.
There will be some changes to the tournament this year, with games being split between the high school gym and the Dan Mudd gym.
Monroe City athletic director and head girls basketball coach Cody Leonard said the tournament is a big deal for the community.
“We are excited to host it again,” Leonard said. “Hopefully every team that takes part in it will have a great experience, even if it will be different than in year’s past.”
The Monroe City boys basketball team has won four out of the past five Monroe City Tournaments, and has won two straight tournaments.
Monroe City boys basketball coach Brock Edris said his team has played in a lot of terrific games over the years.
“We have the oldest tournament in the state of Missouri and I think our school and community is proud to continue that tradition,” Edris said.
Rival schools see the Monroe City Tournament as an early measuring stick to see where they are at early in the season and look forward to competing in it.
Palmyra girls basketball head coach Alex Brandenburg enters his first season on the job, after previously coaching at Mark Twain, who also appear in this tournament.
“This tournament is always a good chance to measure where your team is at compared to other schools in the area,” Brandenburg said. “We have some conference teams in this tournament, so it is nice to possibly match up with some of them early in the year before we start conference play.”
With the Monroe City Tournament being the first big tournament of the year, it helps prepare schools for January tournaments.
Palmyra hosts the Tony Lenzini Tournament, which runs during the week off Jan. 18-23, 2021 this season. Most of the same schools competing in the Monroe City Tournament also compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
“I don’t think there’s a big difference in competition level (between the two tournaments),” said Palmyra boys basketball head coach Ryan Wood. “The great thing about the MC tourney is the timing. The MC tourney gives us a good idea of where we need to get to, with it being an early season tourney.”
Marion County boys and girls basketball head coach Reed Plunkett said he has been around the Monroe City Tournament is entire life and has always enjoyed it.
“It is great as a smaller school to get to go out and compete against some of the larger schools in our area,” Plunkett said. “For us, it acts as an effective way of toughening us up when we get into the portion of our schedule against schools our size.”
Coaches new to the area also see the Monroe City Tournament as one of the highlights of the high school basketball season.
Matt Boswell is in his second season as the Mark Twain girls basketball head coach, and said he sees the Monroe City Tournament as a premiere event in this region.
“Coach Leonard and the rest of the staff at Monroe really do a great job of bringing in talent, keeping things organized and creating an event that really makes our girls proud to be able to compete in,” Boswell said. “A consolation trophy was exciting for us to win last year, and we are hoping to bring more hardware from this year’s tournament.”
Jared Akright takes over as Mark Twain’s head coach this season after serving as an assistant under previous head coach Cody McCann. His Tiger team will only have one game under its belt before the tournament begins.
“There are a lot of really good local teams and the atmosphere in the gym is always awesome,” Akright said. “This year might be a little different. Not only do we get to play good competition, but we also get to watch some of the top teams around the area and learn from them.”